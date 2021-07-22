Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target Increased to GBX 350 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Eurocell from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Eurocell alerts:

ECEL stock remained flat at $GBX 270 ($3.53) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00. Eurocell has a 12 month low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.07. The company has a market cap of £301.70 million and a PE ratio of -135.00.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.