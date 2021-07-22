Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ERRFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:ERRFY opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

