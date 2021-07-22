Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) Insider Wendy Pallot Acquires 972 Shares

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) insider Wendy Pallot bought 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,914.40 ($12,953.23).

Shares of ERM stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,026 ($13.40). 194,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,901. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -925.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,031.12. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 764 ($9.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,118 ($14.61).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.36%.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

