Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EURN. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Euronav alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $3,909,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,997,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 197,523 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Euronav by 17.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Euronav by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 696,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 55,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $3,682,000. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EURN stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.36. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Euronav will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.