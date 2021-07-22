Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. On average, analysts expect Evans Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $38.28 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $208.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Hovde Group lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

