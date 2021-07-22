Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ready Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ready Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.85%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.