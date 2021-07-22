Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after buying an additional 3,638,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after buying an additional 5,027,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,280,000 after buying an additional 270,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

KHC stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

