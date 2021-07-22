Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,488,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,395,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,679,000 after purchasing an additional 608,010 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.