Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,573 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $260.65 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

