Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 699 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.16.

NYSE PNC opened at $184.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

