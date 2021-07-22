Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.08% of Everest Re Group worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RE. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Shares of RE stock opened at $244.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.