Everipedia (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $99.90 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,662,290 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,284,558 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

