Everipedia Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.25 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $105.62 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00040889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00104348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00143520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,616.03 or 1.00250461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,676,554 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,590,977 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.