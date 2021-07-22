EvidenZ Reaches Market Cap of $5.41 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $212,936.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00049933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.29 or 0.00871636 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,134,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

