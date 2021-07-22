Evogene (EVGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,829.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Evogene to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EVGN opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44. Evogene has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

