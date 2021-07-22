Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.45 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.23.

CAHPF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.90. 27,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,046. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

