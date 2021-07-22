Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 134.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.67% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $21,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AQUA opened at $32.69 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

