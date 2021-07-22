ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $566,066.30 and $706.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001362 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000206 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008506 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001672 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

