Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Corvex Management LP

Corvex Management LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744,162 shares during the period. Exelon makes up about 8.3% of Corvex Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Corvex Management LP owned 0.39% of Exelon worth $168,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

EXC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $45.92. 68,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

