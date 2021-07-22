EXFO (TSE:EXF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

EXFO (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.46% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EXFO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of EXFO from C$5.96 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE:EXF remained flat at $C$7.45 on Thursday. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,650. The company has a market capitalization of C$427.09 million and a PE ratio of 573.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.36. EXFO has a 52 week low of C$3.38 and a 52 week high of C$8.77.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

