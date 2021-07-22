ExlService (EXLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect ExlService to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. ExlService has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.000-4.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.00-$4.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, analysts expect ExlService to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $108.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.43. ExlService has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,545.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 and have sold 22,900 shares valued at $2,263,980. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

