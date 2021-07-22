Expanse One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,763.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Expanse has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $705,969.40 and $1,763.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,645.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,068.33 or 0.06335727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.11 or 0.01366537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.03 or 0.00370739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00141736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.43 or 0.00613959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.76 or 0.00385214 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00300599 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.