Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Shares Up 2.2%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.45 and last traded at $42.45. 601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

