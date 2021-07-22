Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $431.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will report $431.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.05 million to $465.90 million. Express reported sales of $245.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Express.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,344 shares of company stock worth $1,220,627. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Express by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 743,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Express by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.