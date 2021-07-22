Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Hound Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,936 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 5.3% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $112,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.58.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $349.32. The stock had a trading volume of 436,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,889,378. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,460,920 shares of company stock valued at $814,534,268 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

