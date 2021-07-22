Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 3.1% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.58.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total transaction of $87,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,460,920 shares of company stock worth $814,534,268. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $348.70. 320,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,889,378. The firm has a market cap of $988.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

