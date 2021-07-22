Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Hits New 12-Month High at $361.67

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $361.67 and last traded at $360.83, with a volume of 836891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $346.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.58.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total value of $27,379,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,460,920 shares of company stock worth $814,534,268. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

