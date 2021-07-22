Faceter Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $1,328.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Faceter has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

