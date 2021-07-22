Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $547.74

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $547.74 and last traded at $545.81, with a volume of 1499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $540.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.44.

The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $504.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

