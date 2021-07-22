Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post sales of $19.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $6.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $77.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $82.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $90.50 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.60 million, a P/E ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,594 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 7.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 44.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

