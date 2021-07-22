Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) is Hound Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,974 shares during the quarter. Farfetch comprises about 4.6% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hound Partners LLC owned 0.52% of Farfetch worth $98,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850,348 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,417,000 after purchasing an additional 477,362 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $514,600,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,708. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.12.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.