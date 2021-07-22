Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $245.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $27.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

