Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.35% of Fastenal worth $100,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $54.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

