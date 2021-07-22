FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,010.82

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,010.82 ($13.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,104 ($14.42). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 1,086 ($14.19), with a volume of 71,858 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded FDM Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,010.82.

In other news, insider Sheila Flavell purchased 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 981 ($12.82) per share, for a total transaction of £124,096.50 ($162,132.87).

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

