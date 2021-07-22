Federated Hermes (FHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FHI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

