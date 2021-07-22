FedoraCoin (TIPS) 1-Day Volume Tops $71,684.00

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, FedoraCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $71,684.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.84 or 0.00370838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

