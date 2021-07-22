Feellike Price Hits $0.0097 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,307.63 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00105193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00140871 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,206.36 or 1.00047976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars.

