Fei Protocol (FEI) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.04 Billion

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $26.90 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00040839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00105300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00141752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,398.75 or 1.00230579 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.91 or 0.00318377 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

