Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FQVTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:FQVTF traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $31.00. 1,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

