Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives “Sell” Rating from Societe Generale

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.00. 1,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.14. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

