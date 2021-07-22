Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Fidelity National Financial worth $23,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 615.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 92,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 79,573 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,161. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.