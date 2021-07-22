Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $146.11. 2,169,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,588. The firm has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of -381.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.47.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.95.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

