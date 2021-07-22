Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.96.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.66. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.4753749 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

