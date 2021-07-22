Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 276,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,075,930 shares.The stock last traded at $35.84 and had previously closed at $36.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,079 shares of company stock worth $5,529,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.