Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.33% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $88,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.88 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,079 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,625. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

