Filecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $262.10 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.16 billion and approximately $262.10 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46.15 or 0.00141465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00040974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00105861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,585.22 or 0.99886531 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.08 or 0.00315972 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 90,240,027 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.