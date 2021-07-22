Financial Analysis: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) versus CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 23.72% 7.97% 1.04% CBM Bancorp 8.79% 1.69% 0.38%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and CBM Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.05%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than CBM Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $86.96 million 2.83 $20.09 million $1.68 13.09 CBM Bancorp $10.34 million 5.20 $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvement loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services; and electronic transaction origination, such as wire and automated clearing house file transmittal services. As of February 10, 2021, the company operated through 30 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on May 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

