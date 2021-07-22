Financial Analysis: Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) and The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) and The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Global Capital Partners and The Charles Schwab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A The Charles Schwab 28.88% 13.51% 1.05%

Global Capital Partners has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Charles Schwab has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Capital Partners and The Charles Schwab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A The Charles Schwab 0 3 10 0 2.77

The Charles Schwab has a consensus price target of $79.57, indicating a potential upside of 18.32%. Given The Charles Schwab’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Charles Schwab is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Capital Partners and The Charles Schwab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Charles Schwab $11.69 billion 10.39 $3.30 billion $2.45 27.45

The Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of The Charles Schwab shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of The Charles Schwab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Charles Schwab beats Global Capital Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Capital Partners Company Profile

Global Capital Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and securities network. It operates an investment banking and brokerage firm, and also hold interests in an online trading firm and internet-based business. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, retirement business, and support services, as well as retirement business services to independent registered investment advisors, independent retirement advisors, and record keepers. The company was founded by Charles R. Schwab in 1986 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

