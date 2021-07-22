Financial Contrast: Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -1.18% 14.50% 6.91%

This table compares Stem and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 29.76 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -119.15

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stem and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 4 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Stem presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.09%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Stem on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles. It operates in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

