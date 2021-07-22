Financial Institutions (FISI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. On average, analysts expect Financial Institutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

NASDAQ FISI opened at $29.48 on Thursday. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $33.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $466.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,100 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,080.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.